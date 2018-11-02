Kennametal (KMT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $37.97. 1,688,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 962,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $41,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $559,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,101.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after buying an additional 1,027,424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 195.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 728,189 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $24,187,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 39,914.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 639,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $19,846,000.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

