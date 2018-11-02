Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) a €112.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.43 ($100.50).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €69.40 ($80.70) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

