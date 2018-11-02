KeyCorp Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $39.33 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $771,405 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,201,000 after purchasing an additional 459,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,668 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after acquiring an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,271,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

