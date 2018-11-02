KeyCorp Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.67. 13,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,694. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 140,912 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $876,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

