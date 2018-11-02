Kion Group (KGX) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.00 ($77.91).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €54.44 ($63.30) on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

