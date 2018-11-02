Kraft Heinz (KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,019,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,800. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

