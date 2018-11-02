KUN Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,080.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One KUN token can currently be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00185000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded 98.9% higher against the dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $23,592.00 and approximately $48,080.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00150291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00253339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.08 or 0.09787699 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

