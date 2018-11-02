L3 Technologies (LLL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LLL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

NYSE LLL opened at $190.64 on Friday. L3 Technologies has a one year low of $180.24 and a one year high of $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.46. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.