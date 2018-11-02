Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $169.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.19.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $147.70 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

