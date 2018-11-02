Latino Token (LATINO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Latino Token (CURRENCY:LATINO) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Latino Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Latino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Latino Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Latino Token has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00150262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00251221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.81 or 0.09940787 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Latino Token Profile

Latino Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Latino Token’s official message board is latinotoken.com/blog. Latino Token’s official Twitter account is @latinotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Latino Token

Latino Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latino Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Latino Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Latino Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

