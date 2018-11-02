Lawson Products (LAWS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price target on Lawson Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 17,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 289,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

