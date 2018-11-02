Leerink Swann Comments on Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at Leerink Swann cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,317.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $50,480.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $119,274 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,230,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2,442.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 279,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 381,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

