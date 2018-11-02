LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

LMAT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,464. The company has a market capitalization of $540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $533,309.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,118,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,277,984.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,462. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

