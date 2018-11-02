Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.13% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after acquiring an additional 195,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,525,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8,364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

