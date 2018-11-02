Life Storage (LSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. Life Storage also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.46-5.52 EPS.

Life Storage stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 16,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,604. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Life Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

