LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,360.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00150111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00253213 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.38 or 0.09778079 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

