Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $274,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,515,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,865,000 after purchasing an additional 225,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,867,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,496,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,454,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,160,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,120,000 after purchasing an additional 428,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann set a $181.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

