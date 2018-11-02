Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $2,372,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $2,200,387.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock worth $5,639,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $87.98 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

