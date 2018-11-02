Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 620 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,507,000 after purchasing an additional 284,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,300,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,863,000 after acquiring an additional 383,983 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 3.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,654,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Baidu by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,099,000 after acquiring an additional 196,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Baidu by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,787,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.14.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

