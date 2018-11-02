Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.