LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Price Target Cut to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Nomura from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

