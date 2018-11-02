Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 7.88%.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $15.89 on Friday. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $163.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Mackinac Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mackinac Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.