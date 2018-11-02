Macquarie Downgrades Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) to Neutral

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

BUD stock opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 229,580 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

