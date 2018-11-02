Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $153.59 Million Position in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,730 shares during the quarter. Ensco makes up approximately 11.6% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 4.16% of Ensco worth $153,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ensco by 254.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ensco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 303,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Ensco by 39.5% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ensco by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ensco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 505,341 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ensco in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

ESV opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.86. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

