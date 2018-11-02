Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Takes $247,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,876,000 after purchasing an additional 511,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $85.16 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

