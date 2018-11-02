MannKind (MNKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million.

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.27. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MannKind by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 604.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,540,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 380.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MannKind by 47.5% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.