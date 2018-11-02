Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 50,000 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $629,833.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. 654,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 25.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 110,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 254.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 73,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

