Marriott International Inc (MAR) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

