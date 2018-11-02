Marten Transport (MRTN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,265. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 4,804.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,232 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,879,000 after purchasing an additional 297,592 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 482,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 291,287 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 529,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

