Masimo (MASI) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $854-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.8 million.Masimo also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.92 from $2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.25. 16,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,619. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $126.89.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.30%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 60,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $6,551,069.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,376,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,107 shares of company stock worth $87,325,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.