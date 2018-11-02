Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.77 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,086 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.56% of Ingevity worth $66,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ingevity by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Ingevity by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $94.47 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ingevity to $89.00 and gave the stock a “$90.05” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

