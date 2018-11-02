Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364,892 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.34% of Citizens Financial Group worth $63,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,780,000 after purchasing an additional 266,714 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $37.41 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.