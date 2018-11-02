Matador Resources (MTDR) Shares Down 5.3%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 3,000,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,453,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 23.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

