Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

MAXR stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 141.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

