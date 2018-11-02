Maxim Group Cuts Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Price Target to $38.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

CUBI stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $13,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,210,000 after acquiring an additional 375,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,629,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,392,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 71,118 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

