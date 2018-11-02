Maxim Group Reiterates $87.00 Price Target for Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Maxim Group set a $87.00 target price on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $87 price target ahead of Tetra Tech’s based on our analysis, review of financial results from peers and recent Hunters Point soil dispute updates.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.