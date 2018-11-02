Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stake Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $88,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,087,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,313,000 after purchasing an additional 217,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,403,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 422,378 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,834,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

MXIM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 246,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $26,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

