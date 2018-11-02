Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,854,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 256,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,203,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $174.88 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.93.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

