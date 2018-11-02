Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,091 Shares of ABB Ltd (ABB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 213.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 182.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

ABB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 294,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,206. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.