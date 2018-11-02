Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after buying an additional 928,175 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.