Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBSB. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

