Mesoblast (MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 10,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,729. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 203.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.