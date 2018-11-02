Methanex (MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Methanex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

MEOH opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

