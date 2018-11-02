MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 424,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.42. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 76,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 857.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,349,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

