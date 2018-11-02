MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,891. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Page, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.36 per share, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,367.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $601,506.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $933,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,250 and sold 19,209 shares worth $1,506,219. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 26.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 242,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,264,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

