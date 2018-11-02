Microsoft (MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday morning. Oppenheimer currently has a $127.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $104.40 rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a $105.12 rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a $105.12 rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a $107.97 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,593,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,840,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $798.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,460 shares of company stock worth $90,058,992. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

