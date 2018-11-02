Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Middleby were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 91,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $115.42 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

