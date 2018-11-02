Millennium Management LLC Acquires 66,553 Shares of PCM Inc (PCMI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 322.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PCM were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PCM by 1,564.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PCM by 137.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in PCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCMI. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on PCM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCMI opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. PCM Inc has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. PCM had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts predict that PCM Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 52,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $1,176,450.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,619.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 19,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $439,090.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,430.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,860 shares of company stock worth $3,381,142. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCM Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

