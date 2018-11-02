Millennium Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 84.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $433,847.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $126.83 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

