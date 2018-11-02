Mimecast (MIME) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mimecast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

MIME traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 261,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $154,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,297,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $391,814,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,184,000 after purchasing an additional 147,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 161,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 46.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 382,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

